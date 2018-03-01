

It’s good news for downtown commuters.

O’Connor Street will reopen to traffic in time for the afternoon drive today.

The road has been closed between Laurier Avenue and Somerset Street since January 22 to allow crews from Bell to reconstruct manholes.

The City of Ottawa announced earlier this week there will be lane closures on Elgin Street between Isabella and Gloucester, beginning later this month. The work will allow Bell Canada to rehabilitate critical maintenance chambers and installing ducts.

Elgin St. will be fully closed to traffic in January 2019 for major construction work.