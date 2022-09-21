Nunavut launches $5,000 scholarship in memory of woman killed in Ottawa last week

A vigil is held for Savanna Pikuyak at Algonquin College, Sept. 20, 2022. (Colton Praill / CTV News Ottawa) A vigil is held for Savanna Pikuyak at Algonquin College, Sept. 20, 2022. (Colton Praill / CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina