Nunavut launches $5,000 scholarship in memory of woman killed in Ottawa last week

Nunavut's Department of Health is establishing a new $5,000 pre-nursing studies scholarship in memory of Savanna Pikuyak, a nursing student killed in Ottawa earlier this month.

Health Minister John Main says the scholarship will be awarded annually to one Nunavut Inuk student entering pre-nursing studies.

"Savanna was a role model and a kind and goodhearted individual. She cared deeply for her family and the well-being of others. She was a person who wanted to better herself to help better Nunavut," Main said in a statement.

"The Department of Health and I do not want Savanna’s death to be in vain. Instead, we want her memory to serve as an inspiration and motivation to more young Nunavummiut who want to pursue a nursing career."

Ottawa police say Pikuyak, 23, died on Sept. 11 at a home on Woodvale Green. Friends say Piyukak recently moved to Ottawa, planning to study pre-health at Algonquin College with aspirations of becoming a nurse.

Friends and neighbours tell CTV News she had just moved into the apartment and did not know her roommate, Nikolas Ibey, a 33-year-old who now faces a second-degree murder charge in her death.

Pikuyak worked for Nunavut's Department of Health as a summer student in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Main says Pikuyak moved to Ottawa to begin her studies as a Nurse, a "calling that would have been a great benefit to Numavummiut."

"I want to extend my deepest sympathies to Savanna’s family and community. I hope this small gesture in her name will help in their healing journey. Matna.”