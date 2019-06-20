

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The Ottawa Police Service’s Annual Report has been released. It shows an increase in the number of reported crimes in the capital and a slight decline in the rate at which crimes were considered “cleared.”

There were 38,921 criminal code offenses reported to Ottawa Police in 2018, a 13 per cent increase over 2017. Police also say the rate of offenses per 100,000 people rose 12 per cent to 3,926. The vast majority of crimes reported to police were considered “non-violent” crimes, defined by police as involving “unlawful acts to gain property but do not involved violence against a person.” These include crimes like arson, theft, fraud and mischief.

There were 31,946 non-violent incidents, compared to 6,975 reports of violent crimes like murder, assault, sexual assault, and robbery.

Police say part of the rise in numbers is related to a rise in people choosing to report crimes to police. Online reports rose by 28 per cent in 2018 to more than 21,000. Police also say their statistics suggest Ottawa residents are more likely than people in other cities to report crimes to police.

There were 691,000 calls for service last year, up three per cent compared to 2017. Of those, 4,100 were considered “Priority 1” meaning someone’s life was in danger or the crime was in progress when the call was made. In 94 per cent of those cases, police officers arrived within 15 minutes, according to the report.

The number of crimes considered “cleared”, generally meaning charges were laid, fell by two per cent overall in 2018. Police cleared 35 per cent of all reported crimes; however the clearance rate for violent crime was much higher at 49 per cent. That still represents a three per cent drop compared to 2017. The clearance rate for non-violent crimes fell one point to 32 per cent.

On the roads, Ottawa Police dealt with 711 criminal code traffic offenses–a one per cent uptick. Police handed out fewer tickets for Provincial traffic infractions, though. There were 52,960 tickets issued last year, a 14 per cent drop compared to 2017.

The number of collisions rose one per cent to 16,163. Of those, 2,573 resulted in injuries and 24 were fatal. Five fewer people were killed in collisions compared to 2017. Of the 24 fatalities, 7 involved pedestrians–two more than in 2017–and 13 involved drivers, seven fewer than 2017. The number of passengers killed in crashes in 2018 was steady at 4. The Ottawa Police report says no cyclists were killed in collisions in 2018, but that only accounts for roads under their jurisdiction. A 40-year-old man was killed while cycling in December in a crash on the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, which is policed by the RCMP.

$300.5 million was spent on policing in 2018. That’s $6.2 million over budget. Police attribute the deficit to shortfalls in revenue from background checks and collision reporting centres. $277.4 million of the 2018 budget went toward compensation and benefits. There were overtime pressures as a result of Canada Day and the September tornadoes, as well as staffing shortages in the communications department.

There were 360 complaints made about the police last year, seven more than in 2017. 175 of those complaints came from members of the public. 47 complaints resulted in discipline, one fewer case than in 2017 and 190 complaints were resolved within the year they were received, up from 183. Most public complaints were about police conduct.

There were 168 Chief’s complaints last year.

Police use of force was up 13 per cent in 2018 for a total of 767 cases. This includes a four per cent uptick in the number of times police drew their guns and a nine per cent increase in the number of times they were pointed at someone. Police fired their guns 40 times in 2018. 39 cases involved animals. The other case involved the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Pierre Charron on Feb. 25. Charron had attacked two people with a knife at a Metro store and then charged at an officer, knife in hand. The officer involved in the shooting was cleared by the SIU and no charges were laid.

Tasers were used by police 181 times last year, but in just over half of those cases, they were only drawn and pointed, but were not discharged.

In the report, Interim Police Chief Steve Bell noted that Ottawa is dealing with issues many other large cities have to tackle, including gun violence and the opioid epidemic, as well as the roll-out of cannabis legislation. He says initiatives meant to help handle these issues were introduced last year and have seen some measure of success. Bell notes the number of reports of shots fired in Ottawa is down 30 per cent so far in 2019, compared to the same time period in 2018. There were 78 shooting investigations total in 2018. As of Wednesday, there were 35 cases in 2019.