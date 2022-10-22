Now is the time to support Ottawa's new police chief, Watson says

Mayor Jim Watson is calling on politicians, council candidates and the public to support Ottawa's new top cop, after some called on police to delay the hiring until after Monday's municipal election.

The Ottawa Police Services Board hired Eric Stubbs, an RCMP Assistant Commissioner, as the new chief of the Ottawa Police Service on Friday. Stubbs replaces Peter Sloly, who resigned during the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration in downtown Ottawa last February.

The hiring comes as a public inquiry into the Emergencies Act analyzes the Ottawa police actions to the 'Freedom Convoy' convoy, while the city's Auditor General investigates the city and police response to the occupation.

Several candidates, including mayoral candidates Bob Chiarelli and Catherine McKenney, called on the Ottawa Police Services Board to stop the hiring process until a new council and board are sworn-in.

Watson says he spoke with Stubbs on the phone after his introduction as the new chief.

"The police board has the right under the law to choose the new police chief; it's not city council, it's not the mayor. He knows Ottawa, he lived here five years ago," Watson told reporters on Saturday.

"Now is the time, I think, for politicians and the public to show their support as this police officer, who has dedicated his life to police services, starts his new job which is very challenging at this time, no question about this."

Stubbs has spent the past five years serving as the Criminal Operations officer for the B.C. RCMP. Last November, the Mounties in B.C. enforced an injunction barring protesters from blocking an access road in the Wet'suwet'en territory used by Coastal GasLink pipeline workers.

Watson says the new chief indicated one of his priorities is to work with the Indigenous communities in Ottawa once he is sworn in.

"I know one of his priorities will be to reach out to the aboriginal community, the Algonquin Anishanabe Nation, and start those relations on a positive footing," Watson said.

Stubbs told reporters on Friday he has worked in 11 First Nations communities during his time with the RCMP.

“I enjoy working with the Indigenous communities, I've done it a lot and I'll continue to do so in Ottawa."