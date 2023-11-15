November warmup! Sunny and mild weather in the forecast for Ottawa
Ottawa will enjoy a mid-November warmup this week, with three straight days of above-seasonal temperatures.
Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 9 C Wednesday, 8 C on Thursday and 11 C on Friday, before seasonal temperatures return this weekend.
The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 4 C and a low of minus 3 C.
Today will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 9 C.
A few clouds tonight, with fog patches developing overnight. Low minus 3 C.
Mainly sunny on Thursday. High 8 C.
Friday will be cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers. High 11 C.
The outlook for Saturday calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High plus 4 C.
Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries or showers. High plus 1 C.
