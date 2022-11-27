November rain in the forecast Sunday

A sunny Sunday morning will shift into a cloudy afternoon with showers.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a high of 8 C with periods of rain through the afternoon.

The rain could change to snow in the evening, as the temperature drops to a low of 0 C. Precipitation should end overnight.

Monday is looking cloudy with a high of -1 C, dropping to -3 C in the afternoon.

Tuesday’s outlook is also cloudy with a high of 0 C.

The temperature is forecast to shoot up to a high of 9 C on Wednesday with periods of rain.