Nova Scotia driver accused of speeding and weaving through lanes on Bank Street
Ottawa police say a driver from Nova Scotia is facing charges after being stopped at more than 50 km/h above the speed limit Monday morning.
Police say the driver was stopped on Bank Street near St. Bernard Street at around 9:40 a.m.
According to a post by the OPS Traffic Unit on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, the driver was allegedly clocked at 116 km/h and locked in at 110 km/h in a 60 km/h zone while weaving around other vehicles.
The driver claimed to be late for an appointment, police said.
Charges of stunt driving and making unsafe lane changes have been laid and the driver now has an appointment in court.
In Ontario, a stunt driving charge comes with an automatic roadside licence suspension of 30 days and a 14-day vehicle impound.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
New Canadian passports 'curling' up in hot, humid weather
Travelling to a hot area outside of Canada anytime soon? If you have one of the new passports, it may curl up when exposed to heat and humidity, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
Wildfires disrupt blood, plasma donations; Canadians urged to sign up
Canadian Blood Services has issued a call for more blood and plasma donations as recent natural disasters have resulted in lower than expected donor numbers this summer.
What Ontario parents need to know about the curriculum changes coming in September
This is what you need to know about the Ontario school curriculum changes for the 2023-24 academic year.
March 4 trial date set in case charging Trump with plotting to overturn U.S. election
A judge on Monday set a March 4, 2024, trial date for Donald Trump in the federal case in Washington charging the former president with trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
LATEST UPDATES | Structures damaged in Hay River fire path; number burned is unknown
Heat and wind are adding pressure to crews in the Northwest Territories where fires continue to inch closer to communities. Here's the latest.
Elton John in 'good health' after a fall at home
Elton John was hospitalized after he suffered 'a slip' at his villa outside of Nice, France, and was monitored overnight before returning home.
Coroner confirms names of Quebec children police say were murdered by father
The Quebec coroner's office has confirmed the identities of two children who police say were murdered on Saturday by their father, who then allegedly killed himself.
WATCH | Powerful storm causes chaos at resort, cruise ship collision on Spanish island of Mallorca
The Spanish holiday island of Mallorca was slammed by a storm with wind gusts of up to 100 km/h on Sunday, causing chaos at a local hotel and caused a collision involving a cruise ship.
Son stolen at birth hugs Chilean mother for first time in 42 years
A Chilean family was ripped apart 42 years ago after hospital workers took Maria Angelica Gonzalez' son from her arms right after birth and later told her he had died. Now, she was meeting him face-to-face at her home in Valdivia, Chile.
Atlantic
-
Franklin first 'major hurricane' of 2023 Atlantic season; not forecast to landfall in Atlantic Canada
Franklin has become the first major hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic season and is a Category 4 hurricane as of Monday afternoon.
-
New Brunswick wants thousands of land owners excluded from Indigenous title claim
The New Brunswick government is moving to protect private property owners from a land claim by the Wolastoqey Nation that seeks title to more than 60 per cent of the province.
-
Man facing charges after 3 teens shot at while riding ATVs: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP says a man is facing several firearms charges after three teenagers were shot at while riding ATVs in Colchester County Sunday night.
Toronto
-
What Ontario parents need to know about the curriculum changes coming in September
This is what you need to know about the Ontario school curriculum changes for the 2023-24 academic year.
-
'I’m not the mayor': Former Mayor John Tory returns to talk radio
Former Toronto Mayor John Tory returned to the airwaves on Monday morning as a temporary host on NEWSTALK 1010’s Moore in the Morning.
-
Police seize 28 handguns from North York hotel room
An Ottawa man is facing more than 100 charges after 28 handguns were found in a hotel room in North York, Toronto police say.
Montreal
-
Coroner confirms names of Quebec children police say were murdered by father
The Quebec coroner's office has confirmed the identities of two children who police say were murdered on Saturday by their father, who then allegedly killed himself.
-
Many support staff positions unfilled in Quebec schools, union warns
As Quebec struggles to recruit enough teachers to fill its classrooms ahead of the new school year, a major union is warning that it's proving equally hard to find enough support staff.
-
Why young boys are increasingly the targets of 'sextortion' in Canada, according to experts
Experts are raising the alarm over an increase in threats against children based on sexual images, a tactic known as 'sextortion.' Canada's tip line for reporting the online sexual exploitation of children, Cybertip.ca, now receives an average of 10 sextortion reports per day. Within these cases, 91 per cent of victims are male.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins truck thief was high, claimed to be undercover cop, police say
Timmins police have a local man in custody after an early morning car chase in a stolen pickup truck.
-
What Ontario parents need to know about the curriculum changes coming in September
This is what you need to know about the Ontario school curriculum changes for the 2023-24 academic year.
-
Manitoba man charged after tractor trailer found down an embankment in northern Ont.
A 54-year-old Manitoba driver has been charged with careless driving in northern Ontario after allegedly driving a tractor trailer off the road on Friday.
London
-
Victim shot three times, police looking for suspect
When the victim got out of his car he saw a masked suspect who reportedly brandished a firearm and began shooting — striking him three times, once in the neck and twice in the chest.
-
Loaded weapon and drugs seized as part of investigation
The call came in around 4:45 a.m. on Aug. 24 for a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road near Veterans Memorial parkway and Trafalgar Street.
-
U.S. law enforcement tips off London police to child porn investigation
The joint investigation involved the London police internet child exploitation unit (ICE), the Rockland New York County District Attorney’s Office and the Department of Homeland security.
Winnipeg
-
MPI workers walk off the job
Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) employees hit the picket lines on Monday morning after ongoing contract negotiations broke down last week.
-
Manitoba NDP promises to replace emergency departments closed by Tories in 2017
Manitoba's Opposition New Democrats are promising to build three new emergency departments at Winnipeg hospitals, to replace ones closed by the Progressive Conservative government.
-
Homicide probe launched after Brandon police find man lying in street
A homicide investigation has been launched after a man Brandon police discovered lying on the street died in hospital.
Kitchener
-
Large Cambridge encampment cleared
A large encampment that once occupied part of the parking lot at 150 Main Street in Cambridge is gone, but what happened and where the people who lived there went remains unclear.
-
Coroner's inquest into death of teen at Ontario school for blind children to begin
A coroner's inquest into the death of a disabled teen who was in the care of an Ontario school for blind children is set to begin today.
-
Weekend crashes close highways in Perth East and Cambridge; one driver suffers life-threatening injuries
Two serious traffic incidents over the weekend slowed down commuters across the region, including a head-on collision in Perth East that closed a highway for more than 12 hours.
Calgary
-
Calgary brigade headed for B.C. to assist with firefighting operations
As devastating wildfires continue to burn in British Columbia, more help is on the way from Calgary.
-
Police investigating crash on Memorial Drive
A man is in hospital after a crash in northeast Calgary.
-
Coaldale, Alta., man charged in vehicle thefts
Police say a 32-year-old man from Coaldale faces several charges in connection with several thefts in southern Alberta.
Saskatoon
-
Protesters in Saskatoon call on province to reverse parental consent and pronoun policy
A protest took place on Sunday in Saskatoon, uniting concerned citizens against a new policy that would mandate students under the age of sixteen to obtain parental consent before their schools can make changes to their names or pronouns.
-
Special air quality statements in effect for Saskatoon, most of northern Saskatchewan
A wave of smoky conditions is causing special air quality statements across northern and central Saskatchewan.
-
Sask. man ticketed for watching YouTube while driving, police say
A driver in Saskatchewan was ticketed $580 for distracted driving after being caught watching YouTube while behind the wheel.
Edmonton
-
LATEST UPDATES
LATEST UPDATES | Structures damaged in Hay River fire path; number burned is unknown
Heat and wind are adding pressure to crews in the Northwest Territories where fires continue to inch closer to communities. Here's the latest.
-
Edmonton woman with dementia missing: police
An Edmonton senior with dementia has not been seen since Sunday night and is being considered missing by police.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Sunny, hazy and hot today
The heat's back. After an extended period of cooler-than-average temperatures in Edmonton, we jumped back into the mid to upper 20s this past weekend (average high was 21 C).
Vancouver
-
Heat warnings in B.C. as temperature records fall and wildfire fight continues
Persistent heat is expected to continue today in parts of British Columbia as the province continues to battle almost 400 active wildfires.
-
Vancouver drivers face highest gas prices of 2023
Gas prices in Metro Vancouver are once again on the move—but not in the direction drivers would like to see.
-
Multi-vehicle crash in Delta shuts down Hwy 17 for hours
Several people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Delta, B.C., on Sunday night, forcing police to shut down Highway 17 for hours.
Regina
-
Sask. man ticketed for watching YouTube while driving, police say
A driver in Saskatchewan was ticketed $580 for distracted driving after being caught watching YouTube while behind the wheel.
-
New Canadian passports 'curling' up in hot, humid weather
Travelling to a hot area outside of Canada anytime soon? If you have one of the new passports, it may curl up when exposed to heat and humidity, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
-
Councillors, MP meet to discuss controversial compost facility near Pilot Butte
Communication is opening up around the proposed compost facility near Pilot Butte – as councillors from the RM of Edenwold, Pilot Butte and a federal MP met to discuss the controversial project.