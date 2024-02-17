Not snow fast: Mild weather impacting Kemptville snowmobiling season

Kemptville snowmobile enthusiasts are geared up for the season, but with a lack of snow, they have nowhere to go.

Despite Thursday's storm bringing 10 cm of snow to the region, it's not enough to revive what has been a disappointing year for the adrenaline seekers.

"I don't see any green on that map at all," said Bruce Robinson, as he checks an interactive map showing snow mobile trail conditions in Ontario.

"It's been the worst season since 1982."

Robinson is the trail coordinator for the Kemptville Snowmobile Club and says a typical season for the area would be open for seven to eight weeks.

"We've been open five days so far this year," he said.

An online trail map shows that the vast majority of snowmobile trails in eastern Ontario remain closed.

While the season isn't over yet, nearly all OFSC trails in eastern Ontario are closed. That means it's not safe OR legal to ride on them. Always check https://t.co/8v5eoPkFmy for trail conditions and if the predicted snow comes this week, #RideSafe @GoSnowmobiling pic.twitter.com/AHQMAD56jD — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) February 14, 2024

A lack of snow is making for a disappointing season throughout eastern Ontario – especially for those eager to go.

"I'm almost 70-years-old, but when I get on my snowmobile, I feel like I'm 16 again," said Robinson.

It’s something he and his wife Liz Robinson enjoy.

"You get the fresh air and you get to be with family and friends that you don't normally get to be with," she tells CTV News Ottawa.

Snowmobiling is also a boost for business. The Ashton Pub near the western edge of Ottawa, is along a snowmobile trail. A typical winter would see snowmobiles parked in front of their restaurant this time of the year.

Bruce Robinson, the trail coordinator for the Kemptville Snowmobile Club. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa)“It does bring in a lot of business when the conditions are right," said Jayme Murphy with Ashton Pub.

"We do fine without it, but it's exciting. It's exciting to have the sudden rush of people."

But many snowmobilers remain hopeful.

"Season's not over yet. I've seen us go to Saint Patty's Day in March before we might get a late season," said Robinson.

"We might get a couple of weeks."