

The Canadian Press





NORWOOD, Ont. -- A 23-year-old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly sending sexually explicit images to children.

Provincial police say they began investigating after reports that a man had sent indecent images to girls under the age of 16.

Police say their investigation led to the arrest of the man from Norwood, Ont.

He faces a total of 15 charges, including three counts of indecent acts and six counts of luring a person under 16.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.