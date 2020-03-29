OTTAWA -- Elgin Street will be closed to northbound traffic starting Monday for the second phase of the renewal project.

The City of Ottawa says the northbound lane of Elgin Street will be closed between Catherine and Nepean Streets. The road will be closed until the end of July.

Workers will complete all sidewalks, parking bays, landscaping and tree planting, and install street furniture and public art. The final layer of asphalt will also be applied to the road.

Detours will be in place for motorists, cyclists and transit service around Elgin Street.

The city says pedestrian crossings will be maintained around the work and signed detours will be in place.

Free parking is available at City Hall on weekday evenings from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., and all day on weekends and statutory holidays.

Elgin Street was closed between Catherine Street and Nepean Streets for the majority of last year due to construction work.