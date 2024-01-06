North Grenville driver, 55, without proper license since 1989 charged: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say a North Grenville man, 55, has been charged with several charges during a RIDE check.

OPP say they suspected the man had cocaine at the time of the check and laid an impaired driving charge after they performed a sobriety test.

He was arrested and charged with four counts of prohibited driving and three counts of suspended driving.

#RIDE check in @North_Grenville by #GrenvilleOPP last night found 55 y/o in possession of suspected cocaine. Field sobriety testing led to #ImpairedDriving arrest, also charged w/prohibited driving x4, suspended driving x3. Hasn’t been properly licenced since 1989! @maddcanada^dh pic.twitter.com/ohQU0P2g2O — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) January 6, 2024

Police did not identify the man.

Officers add the man hasn’t been properly licenced since 1989.