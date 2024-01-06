OTTAWA
Ottawa

    North Grenville driver, 55, without proper licence since 1989 charged: OPP

    Ontario Provincial Police say a North Grenville man, 55, has been charged with several charges during a RIDE check.

    OPP say they suspected the man had cocaine at the time of the check and laid an impaired driving charge after they performed a sobriety test.

    He was arrested and charged with four counts of prohibited driving and three counts of suspended driving.

    Police did not identify the man.

    Officers add the man hasn’t been properly licensed since 1989.

