OTTAWA -- At least 28 residents from North Gower will try and fight Ottawa City Hall today over the plan for a new massive warehouse on Roger Stevens Drive.

The 700 thousand-square-foot warehouse would include space for 1,800 vehicles, 63 loading bays, and 240 trailer drop spaces.

It's not known which company is planning to use North Gower for the new distribution facility.

The mystery company plans to hire up to 1,700 workers.

Amazon already operates a one-million-square foot facility in Ottawa's east end on Boundary Road.

The plans submitted to the city's planning department shows Broccoloni Construction requesting a zoning change to allow for a warehouse use.

The idea of a massive building plopped down in the middle of a rural village has many residents fuming.

Local resident James Graham has spent hours pouring over documents and mobilizing the community against the plan.

"Although not everyone in the community is opposed to the warehouse because they hope for jobs in the area, approximately 85-95% of residents are against the plan. 2920 signatures in opposition have been collected over 25 days and will be submitted at Queen’s Park by MPP Goldie Ghamari next week. Ironically, the villagers’ representative on Ottawa City Council, Ward Councillor Scott Moffatt is both pro-development and sits on the committee that has the final say on whether or not the project goes ahead. Representing the City of Ottawa, The Agricultural and Rural Affairs Committee or ARAC sits today to consider the proposal. More than 28 citizens are already registered to speak out against the proposal at today’s meeting, and other community members are attending to register their opposition as well," James told CTV Ottawa in a statement.

The Councillor for the area, Scott Moffat, supports the zoning changes.

Today's hearing is before the city's Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee.