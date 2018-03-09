

Following a search warrant by the OPP, nine people have been arrested, thousands of dollars in drugs have been seized, and multiple weapons have been taken off the streets.

This all from the community of Alexandria in North Glengarry, about 40 minutes north of Cornwall.

The OPP's Community Street Crime Unit searched multiple residences and one business in the area and seized $42,000 worth of drugs including methamphetamine pills, hydromorphone pills, fentanyl patches, marijuana, and hash.

The investigation also turned up two hand guns, six replica hand guns, multiple long guns, ammunition, two tasers, nunchucks, and over $15,000 in cash.

The nine people arrested all hail from North Glengarry and range from 21-years-old to 59-years-old.

Each are facing various of gun and drug charges, and are scheduled to appear in court.

The OPP is continuing with the investigation.