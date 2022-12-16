North Glengarry man charged with arson following fire in Alexandria, Ont.

A North Glengarry, Ont. man is facing charges in connection to an ongoing arson investigation in Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry.

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating 18 suspicious fires in the Glengarry and Stormont areas over a four-month period. Most of the fires involved vacant buildings, primarily in Glengarry, according to police.

On Friday, police announced charges in connection to a fire at a home on Dominion Street in Alexandria.

The accused, a 32-year-old from North Glengarry, is facing charges of arson – damage to property, and break and enter to commit an indictable offence.

Police say the investigation continues into the other suspicious fires in the Glengarry and Stormont areas.