A 43-year-old North Dundas, Ont. man is facing child luring charges after a police investigation.

Police received reports on Dec. 27 of inappropriate activity on social media, OPP said in a news release. Earlier this week, they executed a search warrant at a home in North Dundas.

Police say the man has been charged with luring a person under 18 by means of telecommunication, accessing child pornography and making sexually explicit material available to a person under 18.

Police say they are not releasing his name so as not to identify the alleged victim.He was held in custody until a court appearance on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP.

North Dundas is about 50 kilometres south of downtown Ottawa.