Nominations open for RBC Spirit of the Capital Youth Awards

Nominations are now open for the 26th annual RBC Spirit of the Capital Youth Awards.

The awards highlight the dedicated work, courage and achievements of young people in Ottawa between the ages of 14 and 21.

There are seven categories for which nominations are accepted: Arts & Culture, Entrepreneurship & Innovation, Strength through Diversity, Take a Stand, Max Keeping for Personal Courage, Academic Perseverance and Service & Caring.

Nominations are open until March 22. You can find more details here: https://www.youthottawa.ca/events/nominate/