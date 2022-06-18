No working smoke alarm in fatal Gatineau apartment fire

Gatineau police confirm one man has died after a fire in a Hull apartment Friday night in which fire officials said there was no working smoke alarm.

Firefighters were called to a 12-storey apartment building on rue Vaudreuil in the Hull sector just after 11 p.m. The two-alarm fire on the 10th floor was contained to the unit and quickly brought under control, but one man was pulled from the unit in critical condition. Police said he was pronounced dead in hospital.

No other details about the victim are known at this time.

“Your fire department reminds you that a working smoke alarm can save your life in the event of a fire,” Gatineau Fire said in a news release.

About 40 people were evacuated from the building as a result of the fire. The scene was under control by 11:50 p.m.

The fire did an estimated $100,000 in damage.