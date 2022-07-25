Damage on LRT to take 'several days' to repair, transit GM says
Damage to Ottawa’s Confederation Line LRT may take 'several days' to repair, according to a new memo from the city’s general manager of transit services.
In a memo sent Monday afternoon, Renée Amilcar said crews are on their way to Ottawa to help re-string overhead wires that were damaged by Sunday's storm. Work is expected to begin Tuesday morning.
“In addition, there is a stopped train on the line near uOttawa Station that lost power when the overhead wires were cut. It needs to be returned to the Maintenance and Storage Facility (MSF) for a thorough inspection,” Amilcar wrote. “Rideau Transit Maintenance (RTM) will also undertake an inspection and make necessary repairs to the rails in the area. It is anticipated that these activities will take several days to complete.”
Amilcar said Monday morning that it appears the system was damaged by a lightning strike. Trains were not running between Tunney’s Pasture and St. Laurent stations all day, with some service between St. Laurent and Blair in the east end of the line.
LIMITED SERVICE EXPECTED TO RETURN TUESDAY AFTERNOON
Amilcar wrote that OC Transpo is waiting on RTM to perform infrastructure repairs to enable trains to run between Tunney’s Pasture and Rideau stations to restore some service to the western LRT.
R1 bus service will continue to operate between Rideau and St. Laurent stations Tuesday.
“Line 1 service is expected to begin in the west tomorrow afternoon,” Amilcar said.
Amilcar says she will provide an update Tuesday on both the wheel issues identified over the weekend and the issues that arose Monday.
“Although both occurred just days apart, they are not related,” she said.
A storm blew through eastern Ontario causing widespread damage to rural communities outside the city and some power outages in Ottawa.
Reid DeLong was on the train Sunday night when he saw lightning just before his train came to a stop.
"I was between Ottawa U and Lees when I saw the lightning strike," he tells CTV News Ottawa. "I thought it was a bit off in the distance, but probably within about 20 seconds or 30 seconds we had the train completely stop and it seemed like everything shut down."
He says passengers were waiting about 30 to 40 minutes for a replacement train.
"Eventually, it was like okay no, the power’s not a thing so we are going to get a train to you guys and you guys are going to be stepping off the train under the guidance of constables," he said.
Timothy Lethbridge, a software engineering professor at the University of Ottawa, posted a video on social media showing some of the damage. He tells CTV News he suspected the LRT would be offline for several days.
"Once they remove the train, then they’ve got to put new catenary lines up, they’ve got to weight them right, and then make sure they’re balanced on both sides," he said. "They’ve got to get the expertise in to do it, including removing the train carefully, then reconstructing, then recalibrating. Engineering things of that level of intricacy are not done quickly, and it just seems inconceivable to me that that would be done overnight."
Amilcar said staff would be on site at transit stations to help direct customers; however, some transit users said Monday they had not seen any employees or signage at transit stations informing them of the R1 service or where to get it.
--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Colton Praill.
