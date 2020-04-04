No winning ticket for $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
Published Saturday, April 4, 2020 10:31AM EDT
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $70 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.
However, five of the 19 Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each were won by ticket holders in the Prairies and in Newfoundland and Labrador.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Apr. 7 will again be $70 million and there will be 20 Maxmillions prizes up for grabs.