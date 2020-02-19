OTTAWA -- The Eastern Ontario Health Unit’s top doctor insists “there will be no threat” to residents of Cornwall or visitors to the NAV Centre when passengers from a quarantined cruise ship in Japan arrive in the city.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis spoke with CTV Morning Live as preparations continue in Cornwall for the arrival of more than 200 Canadian passengers from a Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Yokohama, Japan.

About 500 passengers left the cruise ship Wednesday after a two-week quarantine period. Japanese health officials have said there were 621 cases of the novel coronavirus among passengers and crew, including at least 43 Canadians.

A spokeswoman for Global Affairs tells the Canadian Press that the departure date for the plane carrying Canadians home has not been confirmed.

Dr. Roumeliotis says officials have been preparing for the arrival of the passengers on either Thursday or Friday.

“I actually visited the site personally,” Dr. Roumeliotis said Wednesday morning about the NAV Centre in Cornwall. “I’m very comfortable with the fact this is a separate building, separate ventilation, it’s connected by a tunnel – a bridge tunnel – and no access further. “

The Medical Officer of Health adds in his estimation, there is “no threat at all to people at NAV Centre, guests at NAV Centre and the Cornwall and area residents.”

Officials from the Eastern Ontario Health Unit visited the quarantine facility on Sunday to inspect it.

Global Affairs Canada has chartered a plane to repatriate Canadians on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship back to Canada.

The federal government has said the aircraft will bring passengers to Canadian Forces Base Trenton, where they will be assessed. Passengers without COVID-19 (coronavirus) symptoms will be transported to the NAV Canada Training Institute in Cornwall for a further 14-day quarantine period.

The quarantined passengers will be cared for by the Provincial Emergency Medical Assistance Team, while the Red Cross will provide support services.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit said earlier this week the risk of quarantined individuals becoming ill is low, given that they have been in a prolonged quarantine with repeated health screenings on board the ship.

Dr. Roumeliotis reminded residents that they can stay healthy and prevent the spread of infections by washing their hands, avoiding close contact with people who are sick, and staying home if they are sick.