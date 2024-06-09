No threat found after 'explosive device' reported near Kingston City Hall

Police were called to Kingston's City Hall on Sunday afternoon following reports of an explosive device in the area.

Police said in a news release at 2:30 p.m. that officers were called to 216 Ontario Street following an "incident" with no other immediate details.

In an update shortly after 4:10 p.m., police said an investigation had concluded and there was no evidence of an explosive device found.

Police did not provide further details on arrests or the source of the threat.

Kingston's City Hall is closed on Sundays.