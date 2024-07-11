OTTAWA
    No swimming recommended at all Ottawa beaches following heavy rain

    Possible blue-green algae closes Ottawa beach
    Ottawa Public Health is recommending you don't go for a swim at the city's public beaches today following this week's heavy rainfall.

    No swim advisories have been issued for Ottawa's four beaches due to high levels of E.coli bacteria in the water.

    Swimming is not recommended on Thursday at Britannia Beach, Mooney's Bay Beach and Petrie East Bay and Petrie River beaches.

    Ottawa Public Health says excessive rainfall is to blame for the high levels of E.coli bacteria at both Britannia Beach and Petrie River Beach.

    Ottawa received 27 mm of rain as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl moved through the region. More rain is expected today before showers end this afternoon.

    The forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud on Friday and sunshine on Saturday and Sunday.

    Ottawa Public Health updates the water quality results daily.

    When swimming is not recommended, health officials urge people to avoid going into the water and not swallowing water or take it in your mouth.

    There have been several no swim advisories issued for Ottawa's beaches since the beach season began on June 15.  Here is a look at the number of swim advisories at each beach:

    • Britannia Beach: 9 no swim advisories
    • Mooney's Bay: 5 no swim advisories
    • Petrie East Bay: 9 no swim advisories
    • Petrie River Beach: 7 no swim advisories

