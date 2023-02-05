No source found for 'overwhelming paint-like smell' that prompted hazmat call

The Ottawa Fire Services hazardous materials team has left an apartment building on St. Laurent Boulevard after residents reported an "overwhelming paint-like" smell.

The high-rise on St. Laurent between Coté and Guy streets was evacuated Sunday morning. Some tenants reported symptoms including coughing and feeling ill. Residents were allowed back inside at around 10:45 a.m.

The source of the odour was not determined, but firefighters found higher than normal readings of carbon monoxide on the seventh floor of the building.

Crews ventilated the building and cleared the air before letting tenants back inside.

Ottawa paramedics said two people were assessed at the scene. One was taken to hospital in stable condition, but it's unclear if that person's issues were related to the incident.