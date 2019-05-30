

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Two popular museums in the National Capital Region are going 100 per cent smoke free.

Starting June 1, smoking will be prohibited on the grounds of the Canadian Museum of History and the Canadian War Museum.

The museums say the new policy is designed to make outdoor public spaces at both museums healthier for all.

The smoke-free policy applies to all smoking-related products, including e-cigarettes, cigars and cannabis.