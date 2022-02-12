Ottawa residents are being asked not to go sledding this weekend due to the icy conditions.

The city of Ottawa issued a 'no sledding advisory' for city-sanctioned hills after the sudden drop in temperatures Saturday afternoon.

After drizzle and snow Saturday morning, the temperature dropped 14 degrees in five hours. An extreme cold warning has been issued for Ottawa overnight and Sunday.

"Due to hazardous conditions, the City of Ottawa advises residents against sledding on all municipal property at this time, including on sledding hills sanctioned by the City," the city said in a statement.

"Recent weather trends have created icy conditions, which increase speed and decrease the ability to control and stop sleds safely."