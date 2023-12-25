OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • No reported injures but 4 displaced after two-alarm fire in ByWard Market Christmas Day

    Ottawa firefighters at the scene of a fire on St. Patrick Street. Dec. 25, 2023. (Brad Quinn/CTV News Ottawa) Ottawa firefighters at the scene of a fire on St. Patrick Street. Dec. 25, 2023. (Brad Quinn/CTV News Ottawa)

    No one has been reported hurt but four people have been displaced after a two-alarm fire in the ByWard Market on Christmas Day, Ottawa Fire Services says.

    Firefighters were called to a home on St. Patrick Street between Cumberland Street and King Edward Avenue Monday afternoon.

    Images show smoke coming from the roof of a two-floor building. Firefighters on scene were using buzz saws to access the part of the building where the fire was located in order to get it under control.

    Ottawa paramedics said one person was assessed at the scene, but was not transported to hospital.

    Ottawa police closed that stretch of St. Patrick while firefighters battled the blaze. OC Transpo says Route 6 in both directions is detoured in the area.

    The cause of the fire is not yet known.

    --With files from CTV News Ottawa's Brad Quinn.

