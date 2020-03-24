OTTAWA -- Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson says he doesn't expect the City of Ottawa will be laying off workers in the short- or medium-term, as the COVID-19 pandemic keeps more and more people in their homes.

Speaking on Newstalk 580 CFRA's The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll, Watson said he believes most of the City's employees can work from home or are otherwise considered essential.

"For instance, the salt trucks that are out today, dealing with the slippery roads and sidewalks," Watson said. "They're actually doing the work, so I don't see us, at least in the foreseeable future or the midterm, laying anyone off because the work continues, it's just being done in a different way."

Watson did hint, however, at the possibility of some scaling back of OC Transpo service.

As more and more people work from home, there are fewer transit riders.

"I was on the bus and the train last Friday and there were two other people on the bus and four other people on the train," Watson said. "We're probably at the point where we can look at [cutting back some transit service] but we're not going to cancel it because a lot of the people who operate the cashes at the drugstores and grocery stores need public transit to get to work."

Watson said he's had discussions with officials at OC Transpo about the possibility of reducing service, but he added he doesn't want to cut it too much for those who still need it.

"Fewer buses means more people backed on the buses, which defies the logic of what we're trying to do with social distancing," he said.

Watson also said the City is open to ideas on how to support small businesses during this pandemic, especially as the Province of Ontario closes non-essential operations. Watson said he met with the City's economic task force Monday to work on a marketing campaign to encourage residents to support local businesses in a safe way.

"We're open to good ideas," he said. "People can contact me or their city councillors. We're trying to come up with a marketing campaign to encourage people to buy gift certificates and gift cards to help these people in their time of need. These are the biggest provider of jobs, in the private sector, these small and medium businesses."