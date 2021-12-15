There are no Ottawa locations on the initial list of pop-up sites across Ontario offering COVID-19 rapid antigen tests leading up to the holidays.

The Ontario government launched a "holiday testing blitz" on Wednesday afternoon, with up to two million rapid tests being provided for free at pop-up testing sites in high-traffic settings and at select LCBO stores.

Pop-up teams will be deployed at locations across the province, distributing free take-home rapid antigen test kits, subject to supply.

According to the initial list of 29 popup locations at malls, community centres and farmer's markets, no pop-up sites are planned for Ottawa.

The closest is in Kingston at the Rideau Heights Community Centre on MacCauley Street on Saturday.

Government officials tell CTV News Ottawa there are 10 locations in Ottawa pending local approval, including at malls and city centres.

In a statement on Twitter, Premier Doug Ford's Executive Director of Media Relations Ivana Yelich said, "We are working with local partners, (Public Health Units) and municipalities to determine specific sites based on local data and needs. We're waiting approval from many locations."

The Ontario Liberals are questioning why more sites were immediately approved for Ottawa.

“Ottawa has a population of 1 million and the government has been talking about these pop up sites for at least 2 weeks so I don’t understand why the government didn’t have a plan for the second biggest city in Ontario," said John Fraser, Ottawa South MPP.

Take-home rapid tests will be available at select LCBO stores, starting with the busiest stores this week and more stores being added in the coming days, said the province.