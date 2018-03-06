

CTV Ottawa





A large fire broke out at a propane distribution company in St. Isidore Tuesday night.

Multiple fire departments responded to the blaze at Levac Propane, according to an employee. The fire happened at a garage close to the main terminal.

No injuries have been reported.

Ontario Provincial Police closed down County Rd. 9 between Harris Rd. and Concession 21 as emergency crews worked the scene. It's since been re-opened.

The fire is under control.

More to come...