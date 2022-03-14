No one injured in overnight fire at Kanata home under construction

The Ottawa Fire Service says no one was injured after a fire in Kanata overnight.

Several neighbours called 911 at around 1:40 a.m. Monday about flames shooting from a home under construction on Belleview Drive near Pickford Drive. The callers informed fire officials that the flames were touching a neighbouring roof.

A two-alarm blaze was declared because of the potential that more than one home could be involved.

The fire was brought under control by 3 a.m. and no one was hurt. The house under construction was unoccupied, officials said.

A fire investigator is looking into the cause of the blaze.