No one injured in east Ottawa house fire
No one was injured in a bungalow fire in rural east Ottawa overnight.
Firefighters rushed to the home on McNeely Road just before 3:40 a.m. on Tuesday. The occupants had evacuated and took shelter at a neighbour's home.
No one was injured and the fire was under control by around 5 a.m.
The cause is under investigation.
Grass fire in rural west Ottawa
Later Tuesday morning, firefighters rushed to an agricultural burn that had gotten out of control in rural west Ottawa.
A 911 call about the fire came in just vefore 9:45 a.m. and firefighters had it under control by 10:24 a.m.
Crews remained on scene late Tuesday morning dealing with hot spots. No one was hurt.
