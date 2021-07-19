OTTAWA -- No one was hurt in a fire at a Barrhaven home Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out at 2:20 p.m. on the second floor of the home on Locheland Crescent, just east of Woodroffe Avenue.

Fire officials say when they arrived, they were told someone was still inside the home. Firefighters searched the home to find the person.

It turned out all three occupants had escaped without injury, but two were at the front of the home and one was in the back.

The Ottawa Fire Service said the incident is an important reminder to make sure you have a home fire escape plan, including a designated safe meeting place outside.

The fire was out within 20 minutes. The cause is under investigation.