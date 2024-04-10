No one injured after individual broke into ex's home, discharged firearm: Kingston Police

Kingston Police says one individual is facing charges related to a weapons offence that happened at a residence on Crossfield Avenue in the city's west-end.

Police say they received a call on Sunday shortly after 2:45 a.m., reporting an unannounced and unwelcome person, the victim's ex, entering a home.

When an argument began between the two, another occupant of the house – the victim's relative – stepped in to help, police add.

That was when the accused allegedly pulled a handgun from their waistband, and pointed it at the relative's head. The accused then attempted to leave the basement, where the victims live, but as they left, police said they pointed the firearm in the victim's direction and fired. A bullet struck the door of the relative's room.

The accused then ran away. No one was injured, police add.

At the time, attempts to arrest the individual were unsuccessful; however, they were found and arrested shortly after 1 p.m. the same day -- inside a residence located in the area of Parkway and Princess Street.

Police also seized two loaded handguns inside the home during the execution of the search warrant.

A 23-year-old from North York is facing multiple charges, including two counts of pointing a firearm, two counts of uttering threats to cause bodily harm, discharging a firearm and failing to comply with a release order.