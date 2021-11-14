OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say no one was hurt after a car caught fire on Highway 416 Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to a stretch of the highway northbound near the Oxford Station exit at around 3:45 p.m. to help with traffic safety, Const. Ann Collins said in an email to CTV News Ottawa.

The fire was put out and the vehicle was towed away.

There was no reported collision and the exact cause of the fire is unknown.