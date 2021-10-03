OTTAWA -- There are no reports of injuries after gunshots were fired into a home in Ottawa's Overbrook neighbourhood.

The Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit is investigating a shooting at approximately 11:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 400 block of Queen Mary Street.

In a statement on Twitter, police said "multiple rounds" were fired into a residence.

No one inside the home was hurt.

Police say there is no suspect information available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050.