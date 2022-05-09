No one hurt in overnight fire on Bronson
Ottawa Fire Services says no one was hurt after an overnight fire on Bronson Avenue.
Firefighters were called to a three-storey apartment building on Bonson near James Street just after 3 a.m. Monday on reports the side of the building was on fire.
The caller said they were knocking on doors, telling neighbours to evacuate.
The fire was found and doused quickly, OFS said in a news release.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
