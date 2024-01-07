No one hurt after vehicle catches fire in Carlington

Ottawa Fire Services says no one was hurt after a vehicle in Carlington burst into flames Saturday night.

The vehicle, a Toyota Camry, was in a laneway outside a two-storey duplex on Trenton Avenue. People called 9-1-1 to report the fire just after 8 p.m.

Firefighters broke the windows to make sure no one was trapped inside and confirmed the vehicle was empty.

The car was parked close to the home, but firefighters had the blaze out in four minutes, keeping it from spreading.

What caused the car to catch fire is unknown.