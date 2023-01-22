No one hurt after train collides with van at rail crossing south of Ottawa

Ontario Provincial Police responded to a collision involving a freight train and a van on County Road 18 in North Grenville Sunday evening. No one was hurt. (Ontario Provincial Police/Twitter) Ontario Provincial Police responded to a collision involving a freight train and a van on County Road 18 in North Grenville Sunday evening. No one was hurt. (Ontario Provincial Police/Twitter)

