No one hurt after train collides with van at rail crossing south of Ottawa

There are no reports of injuries after a freight train collided with a vehicle south of Ottawa.

Emergency crews responded to the collision on County Road 18 near Dennison Road in North Grenville Sunday evening.

Ontario Provincial Police said the train was blocking two miles of track, and it would take approximately four hours to clear the scene.

"Thankfully, no one was injured," the OPP said.

Photos shared by the OPP on Twitter showed a badly damage white van near the rail crossing.