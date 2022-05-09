No one hurt after tire flies off car, bounces across Highway 416

Ontario Provincial Police say a tire came off a vehicle on Highway 416 south of Kemptville, bouncing across a ditch and four lanes of traffic. No one was hurt. (OPP/Twitter) Ontario Provincial Police say a tire came off a vehicle on Highway 416 south of Kemptville, bouncing across a ditch and four lanes of traffic. No one was hurt. (OPP/Twitter)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

As Putin marks Victory Day, his troops make little war gains

Russian President Vladimir Putin marked his country's biggest patriotic holiday Monday without a major new battlefield success in Ukraine to boast of, as the war ground on through its 11th week with the Kremlin's forces making little or no progress in their offensive.

Russian ambassador to Poland hit with red paint

Russia's ambassador to Poland was splattered with red paint thrown at him by protesters opposed to the war in Ukraine, preventing him from paying respects on Monday at a Warsaw cemetery to Red Army soldiers who died during the Seccond World War.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina