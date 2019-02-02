

CTV Ottawa





No one was hurt after an altercation downtown led to a shooting in a parking lot.

Police say it happened just after 5:00 p.m. Friday night in the 200 block of Rideau St. According to police, there was a confrontation between a group of men and another man that carried over into a parking lot. The group of men got into a white sedan, before a shot was fired from inside the vehicle while it fled.

The suspects are at large, but no descriptions have been issued.

The Guns and Gangs unit is investigating. Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to contact police.