Advertisement
No one hurt after shots fired in Vanier
Published Saturday, July 10, 2021 5:37PM EDT
An Ottawa Police cruiser is seen near the Elgin Street police station in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Share:
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are looking for witnesses to a shooting in Vanier Saturday afternoon.
Gunshots were reported along Richelieu Avenue. No one was hurt, police said in a release.
The Ottawa police Guns and Gangs Unit said in a tweet that a vehicle was spotted leaving the area, but offered no description.
Witnesses can contact the Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.
Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca