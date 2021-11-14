Advertisement
No one hurt after driver crashes into pole in Blossom Park area
Published Sunday, November 14, 2021 11:35AM EST Last Updated Sunday, November 14, 2021 11:35AM EST
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say no one was hurt after a driver crashed into a traffic pole in the Blossom Park area overnight.
Police were called to the intersection of Bank Street and Lester Road early Sunday morning.
The intersection was closed for several hours while crews repaired the damage. The road reopened at around 9 a.m.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. There was no word of any charges.