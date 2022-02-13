Ottawa Public Health is reporting zero new deaths linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, the second day this month there have been no new deaths linked to the virus.

The number of Ottawa residents in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection remained steady at 26, with four patients in the ICU.

The twenty-six patients in hospital with a COVID-19 related illness on Sunday is the lowest number of patients in hospital since Dec. 26.

To count as a hospitalization intervention, the hospitalization must involve treatment for an active COVID-19 infection or have a hospital stay extended because of active COVID-19. This also applies to people who may acquire COVID-19 while in hospital. Local hospitals have reported higher numbers of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Here is a look at the latest number of patients with COVID-19 reported by each Ottawa hospital (as of Friday):

CHEO: Eight patients

Montfort Hospital: 15 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 21 patients

The Ottawa Hospital: 59 patients

Ottawa Public Health reported 124 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday. It is believed to be an undercount of the true level of infection in the city due to restrictions on testing.

Since the first COVID-19 case in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 60,580 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 736 deaths.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Feb. 5 to Feb. 11): 107.3 (down from 114.5)

Positivity rate in the Ottawa community (excluding long-term care homes) (Feb. 4 to Feb. 10): 11.7 per cent

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.84

Known active cases: 1,361 (-33)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

The number of known active cases is the number of confirmed cases (based on testing) minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Twenty-six residents of Ottawa are in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection on Sunday, unchanged from Saturday.

There are four people in ICU.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 1

40-49: 0

50-59: 3 (1 in ICU)

60-69: 5 (1 in ICU)

70-79: 6

80-89: 9 (2 in ICU)

90+: 2

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 911,187

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 863,175

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (18+): 527,546

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 87 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 20 in hospital, 4 in ICU (As of Friday)

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 9 in hospital, 2 in ICU (As of Friday)

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 9 in hospital, 4 in ICU (As of Friday)

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 10 in hospital, 7 in ICU (As of Friday)

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 36 in hospital, 4 in ICU (As of Friday)

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 62 in hospital, 7 in ICU (As of Friday)

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

10 long-term care homes

12 retirement homes

16 hospital units

8 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.