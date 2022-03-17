No new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa on Thursday as hospitalizations remain stable

Ottawa Public Health is reporting no new deaths linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, while hospitalizations remain stable.

There are 11 Ottawa residents in area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses, unchanged from Wednesday. There are two people in the ICU with an active COVID-19 infection.

OPH figures only reflect residents who are being treated specifically because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report their own figures on patients who have tested positive.

Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:

The Ottawa Hospital: 17 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 8 patients

Montfort Hospital: 4 patients

CHEO: 2 patients

OPH reported 130 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city on Thursday. Daily case counts are considered an underrepresentation of the true amount of COVID-19 in the general public because of provincial restrictions on who is eligible for PCR testing.

Public Health Ontario reported 644 people in hospitals across the province with COVID-19 on Thursday, down from 649 on Wednesday. The number of patients in the ICU dropped below 200 for the first time in 2022. Nineteen new deaths across the province linked to COVID-19 were announced on Thursday.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (March 9 to 15): 58.1 (down from 62.5)

Positivity rate in the Ottawa community (excluding long-term care homes) (March 9 to 15): 12.9 per cent (down from 13.9 per cent)

Known active cases: 779 (+46)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

These figures are updated every Monday.

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 913,863

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 874,689

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 557,037

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 88 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 2 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 7 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 5 in hospital, 4 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 12 in hospital, 7 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 10 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 6 in hospital, 2 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

4 long-term care homes

3 retirement homes

2 hospital units

1 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.