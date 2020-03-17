OTTAWA -- Ottawa has recorded no new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning, according to public health officials.

That means the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Ottawa stands at 13.

Provincewide, nine more cases have been confirmed, bringing the Ontario total to 186 including five recoveries.

That's down from the 32 new cases reported on Monday and 42 cases on Sunday.

Five of the new cases are in Hamilton.