OTTAWA -- The city's transit commission has heard the mandatory mask policy, set to come into effect on OC Transpo in mid-June, will be enforced through conversation and education, rather than fines to start.

Speaking to the commission meeting, held on Zoom on Monday, transportation general manger John Manconi said front-line staff would be trained to engage customers in conversation about the mask policy when it officially launches.

Citizen transit commissioner Sarah Wright-Gilbert asked what the level of enforcement on the mandatory policy would be.

"By making a policy mandatory, there is an expectation from the public that there will be enforcement," she said. "Will there be people approaching customers saying, 'You're not wearing a mask. Did you know you should be wearing a mask?'"

Wright-Gilbert said she was concerned for the safety of the public and OC Transpo staff, should arguments around the mask policy break out.

"The mask issue is somewhat divisive—it shouldn't be, but it is, unfortunately," she said.

It was an issue the president of the local Almagamated Transit Union also brought up recently.

Manconi said staff will be trained to discuss the mask policy with customers. Staff will also have a small number of disposable masks available that they can hand out to customers in need.

"We're not going to have mask police. Yes, we can enforce fines but that's not what we're going to be doing," Manconi said. "The plan is the education piece to the customers and the employees. It's about ensuring that everybody knows that not everyone can wear a mask and how to identify those things and having those discussions. Being very collaborative is the approach we're taking.

"Going out with a heavy hand and fining people in the early parts of this is not our intention."

The transit commission has also heard that OC Transpo is working on a partnership with the United Way to sell a limited number of masks at key stations for a small cost.

The mask policy will come into effect on June 15, once it is passed by the transit commission and City Council.