Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Firefighters say no injuries have been reported after a fire in the middle unit of a row house near Baseline Road.

Fire crews were called to 3 St. Helen’s Place at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Everyone in the row house had safely evacuated by the time fire crews arrived.

The fire was declared under control by 10:58 a.m.

Baseline Road was closed between Clyde and Pender but has since reopened.