No injuries reported in vehicle fire on Highway 416

Ottawa Fire Services says no one was hurt in a vehicle fire on Highway 416 Saturday.

Firefighters were called for a vehicle on fire in the southbound lanes of the highway about one kilometre north of Dilworth Road at around 9:52 a.m.

The fire was under control by 10:11 a.m., OFS said in a tweet with a video showing a vehicle engulfed in flames.

The highway was closed for about 20 minutes until it was deemed safe for other drivers to pass.