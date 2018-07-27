

Sara Cimetta, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Fire crews were called to a blaze at 972 Shefford Rd. in the east end around 6:00 p.m.Thursday.

They say they received 911 calls for smoke coming from the attic and second-floor vents. Nobody was in the home at the time.

Crews had the fire under control in roughly 20 minutes, putting it out entirely just before 7:00 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

An Ottawa Fire investigator was dispatched to determine the cause of the blaze.